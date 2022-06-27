Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 young children missing in Idaho, believed in danger

From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing. An Amber Alert has been issued for them in...
From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing. An Amber Alert has been issued for them in Idaho.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities are looking for two babies who are believed to have been kidnapped from an Idaho home and be in immediate danger.

Police said 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and 1-year-old Malik Holmberg were taken from a home in Nampa, Idaho, Monday morning.

Sierra Martinez, 20, is the suspect in the kidnapping, police said.

Martinez is a 5-foot, 3-inch tall woman, weighing 165 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Authorities are also looking for a 2003 blue Honda Pilot in connection with this Amber Alert. No plate information is available.

Sapphira, a girl, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has a white patch scar under her armpit.

Malik, a boy, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has a freckle on his left ear, a birthmark on the back of his head at the base of his neck and a birthmark on center of his chest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257.

Sierra Martinez, 20, is a suspect in the disappearance of two children from Nampa, Idaho,...
Sierra Martinez, 20, is a suspect in the disappearance of two children from Nampa, Idaho, police said.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.
Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58
The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting near Conklin St. and FAMU Way that left...
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the size...
NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: June 27, 2022
A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
Mystery rocket crashes into moon, leaving a double crater