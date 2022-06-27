Advertisement

Exchange in gunfire after attempted home invasion in Gadsden County

GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men in Gadsden County were treated at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare after suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday morning.

The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting incident after an attempted home invasion on E. Franklin St. Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m..

Quincy Police say the victim was walking around his residence to walk his dog. While walking to his driveway, he noticed a black male, later identified as Colin Relford (suspect), walking slowly. The victim then made a left turn to Duval Street, noticing Relford walking behind him for approximately one-half block.

The victim then turned the corner, traveling toward the Leaf Theater. The victim noticed that Relford was not behind him anymore. When the victim arrived back to his residence, he turned the doorknob, and it was locked. At this point, the victim knew something was wrong because he did not lock the door.

The victim then entered his home using a spare key and QPD says after speaking with his wife, the victim knew that someone was inside their home because his wife did not lock the door. The victim then retrieved a firearm.

According to QPD, when the victim started walking toward a room (inside the residence) located to the rear of the residence, the victim was shot in the shoulder. The victim then returned fire and as the victim returned fire, he encountered more gun fire from Relford. The victim advised his wife to call 911 and Relford left the residence.

Relford escaped the house with four gunshot wounds and was later arrested by QPD.

Both have been released from the hospital and Relford has been transported to the Gadsden County Jail.

Relford is being charged with attempted felony murder, home invasion robbery, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
Hundreds gather for a protest at the Florida State Capitol after SCOTUS reversed Roe v Wade.
Protesters take over Florida State Capitol after SCOTUS Roe v Wade ruling
The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting near Conklin St. and FAMU Way that left...
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting
Exterior of the U.S. District Courthouse in Jacksonville.
Attorney accused in extortion scheme with former state attorney convicted at trial

Latest News

Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26
Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
Rain chances will stay elevated for Saturday, but fall on Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, JUne 25