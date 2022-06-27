Exchange in gunfire after attempted home invasion in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men in Gadsden County were treated at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare after suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday morning.

The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting incident after an attempted home invasion on E. Franklin St. Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m..

Quincy Police say the victim was walking around his residence to walk his dog. While walking to his driveway, he noticed a black male, later identified as Colin Relford (suspect), walking slowly. The victim then made a left turn to Duval Street, noticing Relford walking behind him for approximately one-half block.

The victim then turned the corner, traveling toward the Leaf Theater. The victim noticed that Relford was not behind him anymore. When the victim arrived back to his residence, he turned the doorknob, and it was locked. At this point, the victim knew something was wrong because he did not lock the door.

The victim then entered his home using a spare key and QPD says after speaking with his wife, the victim knew that someone was inside their home because his wife did not lock the door. The victim then retrieved a firearm.

According to QPD, when the victim started walking toward a room (inside the residence) located to the rear of the residence, the victim was shot in the shoulder. The victim then returned fire and as the victim returned fire, he encountered more gun fire from Relford. The victim advised his wife to call 911 and Relford left the residence.

Relford escaped the house with four gunshot wounds and was later arrested by QPD.

Both have been released from the hospital and Relford has been transported to the Gadsden County Jail.

Relford is being charged with attempted felony murder, home invasion robbery, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

