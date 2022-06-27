Advertisement

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s moving to the UK following Roe v. Wade decision

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S....
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The man who wrote the ballad “Good Riddance” may be saying exactly that to the United States.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, during a Green Day show at London Stadium, Armstrong told the audience that he will be moving to the United Kingdom.

Time will tell if he actually makes a permanent trek across the Atlantic.

Armstrong joins a long list of musicians who have publicly blasted the Supreme Court’s decision, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Kendrick Lamar.

Some Americans fear they could lose more rights. (CNN, POOL, MICHELLE UGENTI-RITA, JAMES CROXTON, DOUBLE SIDED MEDIA, BEN VON KLEMPERER, GUTTMACHER INSTITUTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.
Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58
Police say two individuals were arguing when one of the men pulled a weapon and opened fire.
UPDATE: One injured, another shot at in Adams St. shooting in Gadsden County
Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Jackson Co. deputies make arrest in Highway 73 high-speed chase
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a...
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a...
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight