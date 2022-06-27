Advertisement

Jackson Co. deputies make arrest in Highway 73 high-speed chase

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a suspect after two of its patrol cars were hit during a high-speed chase that started on Highway 73 Saturday night.

A deputy noticed a car traveling well over the speed limit on the southbound lanes, so they tried to get the driver to pull over. The suspect then drove across Magnolia Road to Highway 71, and he started weaving between two lanes before stopping abruptly, the press release says.

This maneuver caused a collision with the deputy’s vehicle, and the suspect driver turned into the TA Travel Center. He stopped suddenly for a second time, causing another crash with a patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect kept driving through the truck stop parking lot, but he was stopped and arrested a short time later when deputies managed to block him in.

JCSO identified the suspect as Jantz Anthony Reinard Johnson, a habitual offender who was on probation for a different traffic offense. Johnson was charged with fleeing and eluding an officer and driving without a license. JCSO says the Florida Highway Patrol levied more charges against him as well.

Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield says he is grateful no one was injured in this chase, and he will not condone reckless driving in the community.

“Our priority is the safety of the public and we are committed to stopping anyone who wishes to cause harm to others,” he said.

