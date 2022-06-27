Leon County on pace to break own tourism record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The director of Leon County’s Division of Tourism said through the first half of 2022 the county is on track to exceed the record number of visitors and their economic impact.

The record for visitors to Leon County came back in 2019 when 2.44 million people visited. As of March 30, 2022, 1.12 million people visited the Capital City and they helped bring $554 million to the local economy.

Director Kerri Post said some of the biggest draws to the city are events and business.

“Also, people haven’t seen their family or their friends as much, or grandkids,” Post said. “The girls haven’t gone on a girls’ weekend, or guys on a golf weekend, and everybody’s ready to get out and travel.”

With the pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror, Post said that the draw of attending sporting events, music festivals, concerts and visiting the Capitol are all reasons why tourists are returning in troves to the city.

“Travel and tourism was one of the hardest-hit industries, and now that it has passed with vaccinations, people are ready to travel,” Post said.

