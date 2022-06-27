Advertisement

Leon County on pace to break own tourism record

As of March 30, 2022, 1.12 million people visited the Capital City and they helped bring $554 million to the local economy.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The director of Leon County’s Division of Tourism said through the first half of 2022 the county is on track to exceed the record number of visitors and their economic impact.

The record for visitors to Leon County came back in 2019 when 2.44 million people visited. As of March 30, 2022, 1.12 million people visited the Capital City and they helped bring $554 million to the local economy.

Director Kerri Post said some of the biggest draws to the city are events and business.

“Also, people haven’t seen their family or their friends as much, or grandkids,” Post said. “The girls haven’t gone on a girls’ weekend, or guys on a golf weekend, and everybody’s ready to get out and travel.”

With the pandemic seemingly in the rearview mirror, Post said that the draw of attending sporting events, music festivals, concerts and visiting the Capitol are all reasons why tourists are returning in troves to the city.

“Travel and tourism was one of the hardest-hit industries, and now that it has passed with vaccinations, people are ready to travel,” Post said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.
Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58
Police say two individuals were arguing when one of the men pulled a weapon and opened fire.
UPDATE: One injured, another shot at in Adams St. shooting in Gadsden County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing
Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26

Latest News

During a press conference Monday afternoon, community and law enforcement leaders in Gadsden...
Gadsden County & Quincy law enforcement address recent spike in crime
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022.
Charles' 5 p.m. Monday Forecast: June 27, 2022
Leon County on pace to break own tourism record
Valdosta Police Department
Valdosta police arrest 3 in car burglaries at North Oak St. apartment complex