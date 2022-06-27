Local Special Olympics Florida Athlete and Coach talk USA Games success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Special Olympics Florida Golfer Ian Kelly from Tallahassee joined the Good Morning Show to discuss earning a Gold Medal at the USA Games in Orlando, Florida, on June 11.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Mike Wallace coached the Special Olympics Florida Basketball team to a silver medal at the USA Games as well.

Over 500 Special Olympics Florida athletes and Unified partners competed in 19 sports at the 2022 USA Games.

For more information on getting involved, visit the Special Olympics Florida website.

