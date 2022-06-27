Advertisement

Mystery rocket crashes into moon, leaving a double crater

A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA is trying to figure out where the rocket that crashed on the moon came from.

NASA says astronomers noticed the rocket on a collision course with the moon last year. It crashed March 4 and left a double crater.

At least 37 NASA rocket bodies have created “spacecraft impacts” on the moon, according to 2016 data from Arizona State University. This is the first time, however, that a rocket caused two craters on the moon.

NASA says two large masses on each end of the rocket may have caused the two craters.

So far, no country has taken responsibility for the rocket.

