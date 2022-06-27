Rob’s Tropical Thoughts

Monday June 27, 2022 - Early Morning Edition:

So much to write about today in The Tropics.

I think I’ll start with the hiccup in the Gulf of Mexico that some on the social media scene are pumping up. It’s S of Louisiana. It’s not likely going to have the support or time to organize too much, but it doesn’t have to organize to bring moisture and rain chances to the W Gulf Coast. You know how I feel about needless hype. So let’s just keep an eye on this one before we get too excited about anything near the Gulf Coast.

There are 2 pieces of energy out across the Atlantic, both in the Southern Atlantic. The one farthest East is just beginning, but there is one about half way between Africa and S America that’s got some real potential. From what I’m seeing on the satellite imagery, there’s definitely convection around what may be an organizing core. It’s more than 900miles from land, and looks to be on that Southern Route. We have plenty of time to watch and see. But when the guys and girls at the NHC crank those chances for development up to 90%, they are expecting something. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of obstacles in its way, so something more organized is a real possibility soon. BONNIE is the next name on the list, IF it gets THAT developed.

Below are some graphics. Later, I’ll post the #tropicalthoughtsvideo from the morning news (I do that around 6:15am each day)

Thanks for reading!

Tropical thoughts from Rob (wctv)

