Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a stabbing at a gas station on Crawfordville Road Sunday night.

Officers learned about the stabbing at the Marathon Gas located at 4209 Crawfordville Road around 9:35 p.m. when the victim arrived at a hospital in the area. The man had a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to police.

TPD’s incident report says it is unclear at this point whether the victim and suspect know each other.

“The victim became uncooperative as the investigation continued,” the report states.

TPD does not have a suspect at this time, and no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.
Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58
Police say two individuals were arguing when one of the men pulled a weapon and opened fire.
UPDATE: One injured, another shot at in Adams St. shooting in Gadsden County
Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Jackson Co. deputies make arrest in Highway 73 high-speed chase
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: June 27, 2022
Rob's Tropical Thoughts
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts
Police say two individuals were arguing when one of the men pulled a weapon and opened fire.
UPDATE: One injured, another shot at in Adams St. shooting in Gadsden County