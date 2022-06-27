Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a stabbing at a gas station on Crawfordville Road Sunday night.

Officers learned about the stabbing at the Marathon Gas located at 4209 Crawfordville Road around 9:35 p.m. when the victim arrived at a hospital in the area. The man had a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to police.

TPD’s incident report says it is unclear at this point whether the victim and suspect know each other.

“The victim became uncooperative as the investigation continued,” the report states.

TPD does not have a suspect at this time, and no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.

