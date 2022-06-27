Advertisement

Two injured in Adams St. shooting in Gadsden County

Police say two individuals were arguing when one of the men pulled a weapon and opened fire.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Two people are injured after a shooting took place at a lounge on Adams St. in Gadsden County.

The other person and a bystander were struck during the shooting.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Quincy Police Department has not made an arrest, but investigators are following up on leads.

This remains an active investigation.

