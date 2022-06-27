Advertisement

Valdosta police arrest 3 in car burglaries at North Oak St. apartment complex

Valdosta Police Department
Valdosta Police Department(walb)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a man and two minors early Sunday morning for breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex.

Officers with the Valdosta Police Department and deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the car burglaries at the apartment complex located at 3833 North Oak Street Extension around 2:52 a.m.

The three people were seen breaking into cars and stealing property, but the officers were able to recover the stolen items, according to the incident report. Sincer Diaz was arrested and charged with theft by entering an auto, which is a felony, and unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor, which is a misdemeanor. At the time of the arrest, he had vape pens and cigarettes on him, according to officers.

The two minors were charged with a felony for theft by entering an auto, and misdemeanor charges of wearing a mask concealing their identity and unruly juvenile behavior.

“This is a great example of a citizen looking out for his community by notifying law enforcement when he witnessed this crime in progress,” Captain Johns said. “Please remember to remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock the doors before leaving them unattended.”

The Department of Juvenile Justice allowed both juveniles to be released to their guardian.

