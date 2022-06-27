Advertisement

WATCH: Tallahassee police K9 team sniffs out armed robbery suspect

Watch the clip from the bodycam TPD shared to social media below.
The Tallahassee Police Department shared a bodycam video of one of its K9s responding to an armed robbery early Monday morning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says one of its K9 units helped arrest a suspect who robbed a Circle K on Capital Circle NE early Monday morning. The department shared a clip from the bodycam video of the arrest on its Facebook page, showcasing the K9′s role in the arrest.

TPD responded to the armed robbery at the Circle K, located at 1848 Capital Circle NE, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money before he left the area in a vehicle.

A nearby officer quickly found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the suspect drove away at a high speed before stopping and bailing out of the vehicle in the 2700 block of Capital Circle NE, according to TPD.

A TPD K9 unit responded to the area and tracked the suspect through a ravine. The department says the K9 found the suspect hiding in the woods, and he was arrested.

Tristan Warren faces charges of robbery with a firearm and resisting officers without violence.

“This arrest is a testament to TPD’s Patrol Bureau working quickly to keep the community safe, with the assistance of other specialty units, and bring justice to the victim in this case,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Tristan Warren faces charges of robbery with a firearm and resisting officers without violence.(Leon County Jail)

