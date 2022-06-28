Advertisement

ACC changing scheduling model for football in ‘23 and beyond

FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during NCAA college...
FILE - Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks during NCAA college basketball ACC media day, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The ACC is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions. “The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions. The new plan, adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season. All 14 of the ACC’s football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year. They’ll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.
Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58
Police say two individuals were arguing when one of the men pulled a weapon and opened fire.
UPDATE: One injured, another shot at in Adams St. shooting in Gadsden County
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Florida State Head Baseball Coach Link Jarrett shakes hands with Seminole fans and alumni ahead...
The Legend of Jarrett: Linking FSU Baseball’s past, present and future
The logos for the Florida A&M Rattlers, Florida State Seminoles and Valdosta State Blazers
Making the Grade: Looking back at FSU, FAMU and VSU’s athletic year
FSU alum Link Jarrett is named as the 10th Head Coach in the history of Florida State Baseball
WATCH: Link Jarrett’s introductory press conference
FSU alumnus Link Jarrett has been selected as the 10th Head Coach of Seminole baseball
Link Jarrett hired to lead Florida State Baseball