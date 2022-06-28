The Legend of Jarrett: Linking FSU Baseball’s past, present and future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was exactly what so many hoped it would be.

The right things were said. The right tone was hit.

“I’m going to walk off that field at some point with the trophy,” Said new Florida State Head Baseball Coach Link Jarrett to the thunderous applause of Seminole fans in attendance at his introductory press conference. It was a message of hope and commitment, one of the destination just moments after laying out the journey.

“We have to improve the organization. We have to be complete in all phases of what we’re trying to do with the program.”

Florida State is a big time college baseball program and Jarrett, one of its favorite sons is a big time college baseball coach. Measured, thoughtful, intense and intentional, the reigning Mike Martin Coach of the Year came entirely as advertised Monday morning. Whether you were in the room or just scrolling through social media it was clear the enthusiasm and optimism for the future of FSU Baseball is as high as it’s been in a long time.

But as excitement rises, so does the urgency.

For a “Link to the future” to be a “Link to the past” of the storied program and its successes, the ‘Noles must be prepared to enter into the sports’ ever growing arms race. A world where nine coaches in the SEC have a salary of seven figured, where the game’s blue bloods will outbid the majors for assistant coaches and facilities and ballparks have reached heights unheard of since Dick Howser Stadium’s last major renovation in the early 2000′s.

The message is clear and thankfully for Florida State fans it appears to be understood.

“I think there’s a time you would walk in there and you’re looking at all the great memories and players and now through the battles and the years of it,” Said Jarrett of a Dick Howser Stadium largely unchanged since his days as an assistant. “I’m now looking at how can I get it to run it the way I think it needs to be run for the reason I came back here. That’s what I saw so in some way that energy and emotion was more of this is going to get right and it’s going to get right starting now.”

“We need to be able to generate revenue there whether it be through concessions or all types of different revenue streams,” Said FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford of the challenge of modernizing Seminole Baseball. “We’re going to go to our fanbase ask them to step up for these facilities and that’s ultimately going to make the student athlete experience better and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Jarrett mentioned of a “quest” to win the program’s first ever national title on Monday and it’s a noble quest no doubt, but it will require the recreation of past glory and present commitment in the service of future success. The hometown boy has the keys to the kingdom one he hopes to finally crown a champion.

