Madison County 4th of July event scam circulating on social media

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam Facebook ad about fake...
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam Facebook ad about fake 4th of July events.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Michael McILwee
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a 4th of July scam circulating on social media, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office has been contacted by officials in the City of Madison as well the Madison County Chamber of Commerce in reference to a Facebook flyer. An investigation by the sheriff’s office has determined the ad to be a scam that originated from South Africa.

The flyer advertised two upcoming events at the Four Freedoms Park in Madison, which are unauthorized by the city and the chamber.

The sheriff’s office recommends residents to not respond or send any money to the contact information listed on the flyer. If you have previously responded or have sent money, contact MCSO at 850-973-4001.

