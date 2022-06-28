Man arrested in connection to shooting at Tallahassee McDonald’s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it has arrested a man in connection to the June 11 shooting at a McDonald’s on South Monroe Street.

The shooting happened on the street’s 2800 block around 3 p.m. that day, according to TPD.

A man was found seriously injured at a Circle K across the street, but there were no leads on the suspect at the time, police said.

Following TPD’s investigation, they found a fight had started inside the McDonald’s among a group of people, and as it escalated, two men pulled out guns and started shooting at each other.

The men continued the fight into the parking lot, and eventually across the street. One of them was unarmed and did not get injured as the suspect shot at him, but a second man who had a gun sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the police report.

TPD used video footage from the businesses along with physical evidence to identify the suspects, and at this point, they have all been identified, the department says. More arrests are on the way, according to TPD.

Dominick McBride, 18, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm without a license, the press release says.

You can report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

