Marijuana use linked to higher risk of emergencies, study says

A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - New research shines a light on the potential dangers of smoking marijuana.

The use of recreational marijuana appears to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization, according to a study from the University of Toronto.

Researchers say people who smoke marijuana are 22% more likely to go to the emergency room or need some sort of medical attention.

The findings published Monday in the BMJ Open Respiratory Research are based on health records for more than 30,000 residents of Canada during a six-year span.

The study says marijuana smokers often have higher toxins in their blood and urine compared to those who do not partake.

