Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: June 28, 2022

Tuesday June 28th, 2022, Early Morning Edition:

Can’t call it Tropical Storm BONNIE yet. Not enough organization around that convection yet. It’s trying, and there aren’t a lot of obstacles in the way. It’s going to get there - likely sometime today.

All signs point towards it hugging that northern edge of S America, and bringing rain. Depending on how much land vs water it stays over will determine if this can get cranked up all the way to Hurricane strength at some point. This system will stay that far S the whole time, so no worries for us or any US interest.

The hiccup behind it is less likely to develop - following in the footsteps of PTC Two will make those waters and environment less favorable for development.

The energy in the W Gulf, moving towards Texas is interesting. It’s having some moments where it flares up a little, and more moments where it fizzles. All the while, staying intact. As it drifts towards the Texas Coast, it should provide a solid focus for enhanced showers and thunderstorms. So even if it doesn’t get any better organized (and it likely wont) it will be a rain-producer well to our West.

Active Tropics, but no worries in our forecast from them.

Thanks for reading and sharing this!

