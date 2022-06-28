Second Harvest of the Big Bend gets pop up pantry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners approved funding for a pop up pantry for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The food trailer will allow the organization to get food from their food banks to neighborhoods where people in need might not have the ability to get to their pantries for food themselves.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, said the trailers will come equipped with shelves, a freezer and refrigerators.

The trailer costs around $200,000 but $75,000 of that will be covered through the organization’s partnership with Publix.

Ellsworth said when the trailer goes out to neighborhoods, like Seminole Manor, French Town and Griffin Heights it will be stocked with food and produce tailored to the needs of the specific neighborhood they’ll be servicing.

The organization already secured $60,000 in funding from Leon County for the truck to haul the trailer around, allowing people to come on board and sort through the shelves, freezers and refrigerators to select the food they want at no cost to themselves.

“This program we imagine will grow and grow until we have multiple trucks moving food into really desolate and isolated neighborhoods,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth also added that this style of truck will allow the organization to apply for new grants in the future and help them in their mission of getting more food to the community.

