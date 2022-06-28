Advertisement

Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college

Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things precious to them to help send their older brother to college. (Source: WCCO, LEWIS FAMILY, CNN)
By Reg Chapman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things that are special to them to help send their older brother to college.

“Our brother has to go to college in Louisiana and it’s real expensive,” Tyi Lewis’ sister Stefani Lewis said. “It’s more expensive than you think.”

Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise extra money to get Tyi to school.

Tyi graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School and has been accepted to study computer science at Xavier University.

“It was the best option I had,” Tyi said, adding that it’s one of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He’s grateful for the help from his little sisters to pay his way.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they care,” Tyi said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating Crawfordville Road stabbing
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.
Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58
Police say two individuals were arguing when one of the men pulled a weapon and opened fire.
UPDATE: One injured, another shot at in Adams St. shooting in Gadsden County
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
Fire kills 51 after apparent riot attempt at Colombia prison
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up....
Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says