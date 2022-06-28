St. Phillip’s AME Church sign vandalized amid abortion debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An employee at St. Phillips AME Church noticed the church sign had been spray painted in graffiti when they returned to work over the weekend.

The worker noticed the words “My Body” spray painted on the sign at the entrance and called 9-1-1.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the call but did not take a report.

The worker said seeing the graffiti on their sign hurts the church and brought them into the middle of the abortion debate through no fault of their own.

The church does have a surveillance camera but it does not point towards the area where the vandalism happened.

LCSO responded to another call about vandalism on Dove Road later that day but are unsure if the two calls were related.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.