Tallahassee man bikes everywhere to save money on gas

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since March, Tim Genung of Tallahassee has left his van at home and rode his bike everywhere amid record high gas prices.

Genung said he estimates he’s saved about $600 to $800 by cycling everyday.

He rides his bike about 10 to 20 miles a day in the scorching summer heat and only drives his van to get groceries or when there’s dangerous rain.

This is even more impressive as Tim is still recovering from severely injuring his neck and back in a car accident 3 years ago.

“For the first week, I couldn’t bend over and touch my feet. I couldn’t put my shoes on. For over a year, I couldn’t feel either hand, they were completely numb”, Genung said.

Genung still has some numbness in his hands, but he said chiropractic therapy has helped him mostly heal over time.

Now, as he cycles everyday, he worries about the need for more bike paths on Tallahassee roads.

“Roads like Blair Stone and Mahan have nothing, but sidewalks. It’s not safe to ride on many roads because drivers are not looking for or expecting bikers,” Genung said. “It’s tough trying to work a plan around hills and bike paths.”

Genung said he won’t stop riding until gas prices go back under $4 a gallon because he enjoys the health benefits of cycling every day as well.

This past May, Genung gave himself a mileage challenge and turned his cycling into charity.

“I rode 336 miles in May and raised $415 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It was hard, but fun. It was the furthest I’ve ever ridden in a month”, Genung said.

He also leads a beginners’ mountain bike riding class with his wife at Munsin Hills.

Genung said next month he might cycle to raise money for another cause.

