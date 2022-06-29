Advertisement

Barb’s Brittle Pecchini Muffin

Barb McGarrah once again graced the WCTV set to share one of her signature baking recipes!
By Barbara McGarrah
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 2 large eggs, one egg yolk
  • 1 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • ¾  cup butter, melted
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 cups packed grated zucchini
  • 1 cup grated carrots
  • 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • ½  teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¾  cup Barb’s Pecan Brittle bits, divided
  • 1 cup chopped pecans, divided (Optional)

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat each muffin tin with a little butter or vegetable oil spray.

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Mix in the sugar, butter, and vanilla extract.  Stir in the zucchini and carrots.  In a separate bowl mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ground ginger, and nutmeg.  Stir the dry ingredients into the zucchini mixture. (Do not over-mix)  Stir in pecans if using.

In a small bowl combine ½ cup brittle bits with ½ cup of the pecans.

Using a scoop fill half of the muffin tin with the muffin batter.  Sprinkle one tablespoon of brittle bits mixture on top.  Scoop additional muffin batter over brittle mix making sure to fill the muffin tin. Sprinkle the top of the muffins with the remaining brittle bits and pecans.

Bake for about 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. The top of the muffin should bounce back when lightly touched.

Set on wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from tin, let cool another 20 minutes.

