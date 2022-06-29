Advertisement

Boaters in Steinhatchee prepare to break the bank for fuel this 4th of July weekend

Boaters in Steinhatchee planning to hit the water this weekend are acknowledging that the fun...
Boaters in Steinhatchee planning to hit the water this weekend are acknowledging that the fun is coming with a hefty price tag this year.(Madison Glaser - WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures heated up across North Florida during the start of summer, so have fuel prices.

Boaters in Steinhatchee planning to hit the water this weekend are acknowledging that the fun is coming with a hefty price tag this year.

They said since they’ve been itching to get out of the house, it will be worth it to spend a pretty penny on fuel for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We’ve been scalloping all week, and that’s why we came out here on the water,” said boater Vinny Morgan.

Morgan and his family visit Sea Hag Marina every year for vacation, but this time around it took some extra planning.

“We had to set even more aside in order to put the boat in the water and keep it in the water and obviously our other vehicles too,” he said.

With premium gas prices just under $6.20 per gallon, Sea Hag Marina wanted to give customers a more affordable option. It just installed a regular gas pump, which averages at around $5.60 per gallon.

”We usually carry a regular 93 non-ethanol. We actually started carrying an 87 non-ethanol. It’s significantly cheaper, but it’s still proper fuel to use in your boats and it’s definitely helped us a lot with seeing more boaters go out on the water,” Sea Hag General Manager Chaeli Harden said.

Meanwhile, Morgan said he and his family will consolidate when they can, so they’re able to do what they love.

“We love being out on the boat and we’re going to put that first, but it definitely pinches the wallet, that’s for sure,” he said.

Morgan said he usually already sees the waterways flooded with other boaters by now, but he expects they’ll be jam-packed this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department said it has arrested two men, Dominick McBride (left) and...
2nd suspect arrested in Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting, TPD says
A new law in Florida aims to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand by allowing local...
St. George Island beachgoers react to new Florida law allowing smoking ban
Cycling over gas prices
Tallahassee man bikes everywhere to save money on gas
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says Wednesday will be muggy, with more showers and storms possible...
Rob's Wednesday Noon Forecast: June 29, 2022
Lisa Glunt from the Leon County Humane Society brought an adorable kitten, who is up for...
Kittens available for adoption from Leon County Humane Society!
The Tallahassee Police Department said it has arrested two men, Dominick McBride (left) and...
2nd suspect arrested in Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting, TPD says