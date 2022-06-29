Boaters in Steinhatchee prepare to break the bank for fuel this 4th of July weekend

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures heated up across North Florida during the start of summer, so have fuel prices.

Boaters in Steinhatchee planning to hit the water this weekend are acknowledging that the fun is coming with a hefty price tag this year.

They said since they’ve been itching to get out of the house, it will be worth it to spend a pretty penny on fuel for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We’ve been scalloping all week, and that’s why we came out here on the water,” said boater Vinny Morgan.

Morgan and his family visit Sea Hag Marina every year for vacation, but this time around it took some extra planning.

“We had to set even more aside in order to put the boat in the water and keep it in the water and obviously our other vehicles too,” he said.

With premium gas prices just under $6.20 per gallon, Sea Hag Marina wanted to give customers a more affordable option. It just installed a regular gas pump, which averages at around $5.60 per gallon.

”We usually carry a regular 93 non-ethanol. We actually started carrying an 87 non-ethanol. It’s significantly cheaper, but it’s still proper fuel to use in your boats and it’s definitely helped us a lot with seeing more boaters go out on the water,” Sea Hag General Manager Chaeli Harden said.

Meanwhile, Morgan said he and his family will consolidate when they can, so they’re able to do what they love.

“We love being out on the boat and we’re going to put that first, but it definitely pinches the wallet, that’s for sure,” he said.

Morgan said he usually already sees the waterways flooded with other boaters by now, but he expects they’ll be jam-packed this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.