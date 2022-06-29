Critical injury reported in Calhoun County crash on CR-167, FHP says

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man suffered critical injuries following a Tuesday evening crash on County Road 167 in Calhoun County.

Troopers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fairview and Freeman roads a little before 6 p.m. The crash report says a sedan was traveling north on CR-167, and it traveled onto the east shoulder. The driver, a 27-year-old Marianna man, overcorrected when getting the car back onto the road, causing the car to rotate then flip over, troopers say.

As the car overturned onto the east shoulder, the driver was ejected, according to FHP.

First responders found the driver suffering from critical injuries on the road’s southbound lane. He was flown to the hospital for treatment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, the crash report states.

The following agencies responded to the scene as well:

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Fire Rescue

Calhoun County EMS

Alford Fire Department

Compass Lake Fire Department

Mossy Pond Fire Department

Air Heart Helicopter

