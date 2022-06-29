Advertisement

Critical injury reported in Calhoun County crash on CR-167, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol says a man suffered critical injuries following a Tuesday evening...
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man suffered critical injuries following a Tuesday evening crash on County Road 167 in Calhoun County.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man suffered critical injuries following a Tuesday evening crash on County Road 167 in Calhoun County.

Troopers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fairview and Freeman roads a little before 6 p.m. The crash report says a sedan was traveling north on CR-167, and it traveled onto the east shoulder. The driver, a 27-year-old Marianna man, overcorrected when getting the car back onto the road, causing the car to rotate then flip over, troopers say.

As the car overturned onto the east shoulder, the driver was ejected, according to FHP.

First responders found the driver suffering from critical injuries on the road’s southbound lane. He was flown to the hospital for treatment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, the crash report states.

The following agencies responded to the scene as well:

  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
  • Jackson County Fire Rescue
  • Calhoun County EMS
  • Alford Fire Department
  • Compass Lake Fire Department
  • Mossy Pond Fire Department
  • Air Heart Helicopter

