Kearney Center receives ‘CARES Act’ funding

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Millions of dollars are now heading to the Kearney Center for their work helping the homeless during the pandemic.

County Commissioners approved the funding during last week’s budget workshop.

Mathieu Cavell with Leon County said the Kearney Center also stepped up in providing outdoor gathering opportunities, as well as installing an H-VAC system in their facility to provide cleaner, more ventilated air.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic Leon County has made a commitment to distribute federal funds to help our community and protect lives and livelihoods,” Cavell said.

The CARES Act funding they received allowed them to put in place diversion programs, helping the homeless get housing, employment and health care.

During the pandemic the Kearney Center also provided hotel stays for the homeless to encourage social distancing.

