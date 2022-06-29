Advertisement

Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: June 29, 2022

Rob's Tropical Thoughts
Rob's Tropical Thoughts(wctv)
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wednesday June 29, 2022, Early Morning Edition

Still can’t call it Tropical Storm BONNIE yet.

The satellite presentation is impressive. But just because there’s a legit ball of convection, that doesn’t meet all the criteria for the upgrade to a full-blown Tropical Storm. There also needs to be a well defined low level center of circulation. And that’s what’s still lacking here. Sometimes, when the entire system moves really fast, it makes it difficult for that core to really establish itself.

So, for the time being, we keep calling this PTC TWO.

And all the other thinking is still the same... this is staying waaaaaaay to the South - no impact to our area or any US interest.

That other piece of energy that has some life is in the Western Gulf. This one has been lingering over the warm waters and trying really hard to develop into something. This morning’s satellite presentation shows some pretty decent convection, but that’s all.

It’s unlikely to develop much more, since it’s going to run out of time and space. But, the longer it can stay over the water, there absolutely is a chance for this to organize a little more... and even if it never organizes any more, it’s going to bring rain to Texas.

Plenty to watch out there... nothing that’s going to impact our weather.

