Southern Pine Beetle outbreaks threaten forests in Wakulla & Franklin counties

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Southern Pine Beetle outbreaks across Franklin and Wakulla counties are threatening the forest land in Florida, the Florida Forest Service says.

According to FFS, Southern Pine Beetles are the biggest threat to forest life and a pine tree will die within six weeks once it’s been infested. As seen in the aerial flights the service conducted, the forest landscape has dramatically changed in the span of only 10 days.

So far this year, a record 21 active outbreaks have been found in Wakulla County and 14 were located in Franklin County, the press release says. The beetle infestations can occur in urban or rural areas and can spread over 50 feet a day. The only way to stop the infestations is to cut down the trees, FFS says.

FFS has forest management practices in place to improve the forest life and avoid the beetle infestations, but there is no treatment available to save infested pine trees, and once an infestation occurs, they must cut down a large buffer of trees surrounding the area to avoid spreading further.

The infestations are not only a threat to the forest life, but also to the wildlife habitat and can lead to catastrophic wildfires in the long run.

For further information on the Southern Pine Beetle, contact your local county forester, which can be found on the Florida Forest Service webpage here.

For information about the Southern Pine Beetle and current infestation activity in Franklin and Wakulla Counties, contact Emily Martin at Emily.Martin@FDACS.gov, or call 850-597-6572.

