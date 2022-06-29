St. Marks won’t have a 4th of July fireworks display this year

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - St. Marks officials confirmed Wednesday that the city won’t have a fireworks display for the Fourth of July.

Although the city’s population is only about 360 people, City Manager Zoe Mansfield said they usually see double that amount for their fireworks celebration every year.

Unfortunately, due to a staffing problem, people won’t be seeing the fireworks or that crowd in 2022.

“Everybody expects it to happen,” said resident Susan Pafford. “So it’s really unfortunate. Really sad that we’re unable to have that this year.”

Pafford said she normally looks forward to taking her family to see the fireworks each year.

“I think everyone enjoys them. Get on the boats, there’s just so much happiness and people are usually lined up down the streets,” she said.

Mansfield said the city can’t put on the show because they could not find a certified pyrotechnician to put on a safe display.

“Unfortunately, everybody was taken this year. So, we’re not going to work on that,” she said.

Mansfield said the display usually costs between $5,000 and $6,000, and the community comes together to help raise some of the money. Since they can’t have the display this year, she said they are looking to the future.

“We’ve already started for next year, planning for the Fourth of July,” she said.

And people like Pafford said they are looking forward to the display returning in 2023.

“We’re just really gonna miss our fireworks in St. Marks this year, so hopefully next year, we’ll be back in action,” Pafford said.

Even though the St. Marks fireworks show is canceled, there will be other displays going on in Wakulla County. Shell Island Fish Camp will have fireworks, and Sopchoppy will also have them at City Park.

