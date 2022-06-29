The Unveiling: Mother of Dan Markel writes book outlining the family’s journey since Dan’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Finding the words.

Dan Markel’s mother is speaking out about a newly signed Florida Law she was instrumental in helping get passed and her new book detailing the journey since her son was killed.

Dan Markel was shot to death in his own driveway in 2014 and after several trials and 8 years later, his family’s fight for justice continues.

The Markel family has spent a lot of time in the courthouse over the last eight years following the murder of Dan Markel. Dan’s mom Ruth, now detailing that fight for all to read.

Ruth Markel says her book, ‘The Unveiling’ reveals the traumatic fight her family continues to go through and why they do it.

“To sort of keep the limelight on sort of who he was and the second and real purpose is to show what it feels like to be seeking justice when you are a homicide victim,” explained Ruth Markel.

Markel says the book takes people on the journey from her family’s perspective, which at times was extremely difficult to recall.

“The hardest part is the beginning where I found out about death and murder and loss and that was really the first two months of writing. That is not an easy process,” shared Markel. There you’re going back through all of your real real deep wounds”

Along the way, the Canadian citizen also helped change Florida Law.

Ruth fought for recently passed legislation, which protects a grandparent’s visitation rights in cases where one parent has died and the other living parent was found responsible.

“There’s all these young adult children who are in jail and there grandparents take care of the children and when they come out of jail or other experiences they actually say to their grandparents you know bye bye,” said Markel.

Governor DeSantis signed the bill on June 24th and it becomes law on Friday.

“Many times people feel as they’re experiencing a grief situation that they want to do something for their beloved ones whether it’s starting a foundation or whatever and this was really my way of finding meaning,” exclaimed Markel.

While Ruth was instrumental in getting the law passed, her former daughter in law, Wendy Adelson, has not been charged in her son’s murder.

But after several years apart, Ruth says she did get to see her grandchildren in April and she hopes to see them again as their quest for justice continues.

Ruth says the book is set to be released in the fall and is available for pre-order now.

Three people have now been convicted in connection to Dan Markel’s murder, including the most recent Katherine Magbanua, that happened just last month.

She is set to be sentenced July 29th and the family says they are planning to be there.

