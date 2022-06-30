Advertisement

Feds open sweeping probe into work of NYPD sex crimes unit

Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex crime victims after concluding there is “significant justification” to do so and after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade, prosecutors said Thursday.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex crime victims after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade.

Federal authorities announced the probe Thursday in a release, saying they will thoroughly review the department’s Special Victims Division to gauge any pattern of gender-biased policing.

Justice Department officials say they will be reaching out to community groups and the public to learn about their interactions with the division.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the NYPD has already taken steps to address concerns, but authorities want to ensure sex assault victims are treated fair in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

