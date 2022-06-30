Advertisement

Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: June 30, 2022

By Rob Nucatola
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Thursday June 30, 2022 - Early Morning Edition:

PTC TWO still can’t form a clear, low-level center of circulation. It’s still racing to the W (@20mph) and it’s been interacting with some land. Those two factors aren’t helping it’s attempt to organize.

Today, it should get away from land, and might start slowing down a little bit. So let’s see if today is the day it gets the upgrade

That energy in the Western Gulf is still there. Doesn’t look too impressive so far today (although the last hour or so some more serious convection seems to be firing). This still has that slight chance for organization, but is more likely just going to enhance the chances for rain in parts of E TX.

There is a third piece of energy in the Atlantic, behind PTC TWO. Doesn’t look like we should have much to expect from this one.

Thanks so much for reading and sharing these #TropicalThoughts posts! I’ll keep them coming as long as there’s energy out there to write about

