Advertisement

Shark attack reported in Taylor County, girl suffered serious injuries

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked...
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach.(AP Graphics)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach Thursday afternoon.

The girl’s brother reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark off of her until she was free, the press release says.

According to TCSO, the girl was taken to the shore, where Taylor County firefighters and EMS were posted. Deputies say the girl was then flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to receive treatment for those injuries.

The family told deputies they were scalloping near Grassy Island in 5-feet deep water when a shark that was about 9 feet long bit the girl.

“Boaters and swimmers are cautioned to be alert, vigilant and practice shark safety,” the press release says. “Some rules to follow are: never swim alone, do not enter the water near fishermen, avoid areas such as sandbars (where sharks like to congregate), do not swim near large schools of fish and avoid erratic movements while in the water.”

TCSO says it’s unknown at this point what type of shark it was.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Florida aims to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand by allowing local...
St. George Island beachgoers react to new Florida law allowing smoking ban
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
The Tallahassee Police Department said it has arrested two men, Dominick McBride (left) and...
2nd suspect arrested in Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting, TPD says
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
Judge John Cooper offered a verbal ruling following Thursday's closing arguments.
Leon County judge to block Florida’s 15-week abortion law

Latest News

A Leon County judge will block Florida’s new law banning abortions after 15 weeks, siding with...
Leon County judge to block Florida’s 15-week abortion law
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday June 30, 2022.
Mike's 5 p.m. Thursday Forecast: June 30, 2022
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Tropical IR Satellite as of 1 p.m. June 30, 2022
EXPLAINER: First Alert Weather team defines tropical terms you need to know