Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

