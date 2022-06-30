Thomasville tabs Kiel Angry as head boys basketball coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville Athletics announced on Thursday its new head boys basketball coach. Kiel Angry will take over the reins leading the Bulldog basketball program.

Per a release from the school, a head coach selection committee conducted the search that included THS Principal Mr. Brian Beaty, Athletic Director Jeremy Rayburn, and Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. The committee conducted a comprehensive paper screening and selected three candidates to interview. The committee then selected Mr. Kiel Angry as the finalist for the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach for the Thomasville City Schools.

Coach Kiel Angry is a native of Smithville, GA and is a 2001 graduate of Lee County High School in Leesburg. Following graduation, Coach Angry attended Carson Newman College and received his bachelor’s degree in physical education. He began his coaching career as a Graduate Assistant with the Eagles, then was hired as an assistant coach at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, South Carolina. In 2006, Coach Angry began his time in Thomasville as an assistant football coach. In 2012, he added assistant basketball coach to his duties under Coach Ben Tillman. He then became the head coach of the middle school boys team at MacIntyre Park in 2016.

Coach Angry is currently the Administrator of Thomasville City Performance Center and the Athletic Director for MacIntyre Park Middle School.

“We are excited to have Coach Angry and his family lead our program in the future and look forward to working with him as he continues to build on the rich tradition of the Thomasville High School Bulldogs!” the release said.

There will be an introductory press conference scheduled for Monday, July 18th at 10AM in THS Gymnasium. Coach Angry fills the role left vacant by Ben Tillman. Tillman, who was the head coach for 15 years and led Thomasville to the 2018 state championship, left as he accepted a new position with the Board of Education.

