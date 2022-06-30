‘A Trip of a Lifetime:’ FAMU Marching 100 Members reflect on their trip to Paris

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Reflecting on a trip of a lifetime.

This time last week, the FAMU Marching 100 were in Paris preparing to perform at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week in front of millions of people around the world.

Now, the group is back in Tallahassee practicing for their next adventure.

Band members are calling the experience a dream come true, with the group being back from their all-expense paid trip to Paris.

“That was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had in my lifetime. Just getting the chance to travel to Paris, France for that fashion show and you know working with Louis Vuitton so obviously this is high end stuff,” expressed Marching 100 Drum Major Jadon Roberts. “We got the chance to represent Florida A&M University, we got to represent the Marching 100 well and we did. You know we put on a great show and we showed them something they’ve never seen before.”

Although some in France may have never seen “The Baddest Band in the Land” before, they were welcomed like royalty.

“You can see you know how excited the people in the city were to see the Marching 100,” said Roberts. “You know I didn’t expect to go over there and so many people would be so excited to see us, you know, and it was almost as if we were celebrities in the city.”

“It was so surreal like Louis Vuitton is such a big brand and just getting flown out and we were really being treated like celebrities,” explained Marching 100 Member Christian Ash. “They were really tending to everything we needed and I couldn’t believe we were doing that just for being in the band.”

But just because they felt like celebrities, doesn’t mean they weren’t impressed with the big names in the crowd.

“After the performance I was like wow, we really performed a front of, you know, Justin Timberlake, and Russell Westbrook and Andre 3000 and all these other big people,” exclaimed Marching 100 Drum Major Devin Lloyd.

The band got the chance to experience a country and culture outside of the United States that most members had never seen.

“I’ve never left America so for me to be able to get a passport, fly all the way across the world, go to a different country, different people, a different environment and different food was amazing for me and I truly enjoyed it,” Lloyd said.

The journey was a once in a lifetime trip the group says they’re glad they were able to do together and they cherish the bond that was created through their trip.

“We always put a lot of hard work and hours in the sun, you know, start at maybe 8 o’clock in the morning and ending at 10 or 11 o’clock at night,” Ash said. “So just being able to do that with the people that I’m closest to it’s just such a great experience that I will never forget.”

A moment each member agreed they’ll never trade for anything else.

