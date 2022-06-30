Ukrainian woman living in Tallahassee reacts as Russia renews strikes on capital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Airstrikes landed for the first time in over a month in Ukraine’s capital after Russian forces withdrew from Kyiv back in April.

The latest attack hit an apartment block and kindergarten playground.

One Ukrainian woman living right here in Tallahassee has been following the news coming out of her home country from the beginning.

Svitlana Jaronzynski describes what’s happening in her home country as unimaginable, but she is happy to see her fellow Ukrainians standing up for their country.

“They’ve resumed bombing again just to terrorize people,” said Jarozynski.

Jarozynski spent nearly 40 years in Ukraine, making many memories with friends and family.

Now, she’s watching videos circulating the internet of her hometown and country being destroyed as Russian forces pick up attacks yet again.

“Now they’re just bombing civilians, there is no military there, there are no warehouses, no weapons. They’re just bombing people to pressure the government to stop the war,” she said.

Jarozynski is friends with a fellow Ukrainian here in Tallahassee who actually lost someone in the bombings in Kyiv this weekend.

“The rest of the friends and family that they have are just so tired of hiding every time they hear the sirens go off,” she said.

Ukrainian friends of Jarozysnki are living in a village on the outskirts of Kyiv. They heard two explosions on Sunday, a sound that’s become all too familiar.

“I think at that point, people just learn how to live with that and they’re not freaking out. It’s just something that’s going on. It’s the war. They just got used to this idea,” Jarozysnki said.

She also shared that the hardest part of this entire experience is those who have politicized it when people are suffering.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.