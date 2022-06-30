Advertisement

Update: Andre McKenzie found guilty in California Street murder trial

Andre McKenzie mugshot
Andre McKenzie mugshot(LCSO)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Andre McKenzie was found guilty of murder in a California Street shooting that occurred on June 18, 2020, that killed Lamario Bentley and left another person wounded.

At the time of the incident, officers found a vehicle parked outside of 813 California Street with both passenger and driver windows shattered, after the two men were approached by “Dre,” who was later identified as Andre McKenzie, according to an arrest affidavit.

McKenzie said that he wanted to go for a drug run and insisted that the two of them accompanied him, but mentioned he needed a gun for protection from the person he was buying drugs from, until the gun went off and one of the victims “Fead” realized he had been shot, according to the report. He then realized McKenzie intended to shoot and rob them because Bentley had a large sum of cash and “Fead” was carrying a backpack with marijuana in it.

Through video surveillance, witness testimonies and ballistic evidence, they were able to identify the suspect as Andre McKenzie, and he was found guilty Thursday.

According to the State prosecutor’s office, McKenzie was found guilty as charged of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

“We would like to thank the jurors, and we are happy we were able to get justice for the family of Lamario Bentley and for the survivor of this event,” Prosecutor Jon Fuchs said.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of the man who died in a Thursday afternoon shooting on California Street tells WCTV his name is Lamario Bentley, 24.

Bentley’s family tells WCTV they are devastated and want the violence to stop.

Tallahassee Police say they were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Thursday after the second victim, who has not been identified, flagged down a resident to say he and Bentley had been shot.

The second victim was treated on the scene and later taken to a local hospital. Bentley’s body was found in the 800 block of California Street.

TPD has not released a description of any possible suspect or suspects, and have not said what events led to the shooting.

