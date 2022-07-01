Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked...
Shark attack reported in Taylor County, girl suffered serious injuries
Judge John Cooper offered a verbal ruling following Thursday's closing arguments.
Leon County judge to block Florida’s 15-week abortion law
A new law in Florida aims to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand by allowing local...
St. George Island beachgoers react to new Florida law allowing smoking ban
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Andre McKenzie mugshot
Update: Andre McKenzie found guilty in California Street murder trial

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Suspect in cyclist's death arrested in Costa Rica
Travel will be up for the holiday weekend amid concerns airlines won't be able to handle it.
Millions of Americans traveling July 4 weekend
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase