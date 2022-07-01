Advertisement

Both sides weigh in on blocking of 15-week abortion ban in Florida

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Before the ruling by a Leon County judge blocking Florida’s new law banning abortions after 15 weeks, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said the law would violate freedoms and basic respect for women.

“We know where DeSantis stands and it’s not with us or the women of Florida, it’s not with the majority of Floridians that support some kind of access to choice services,” Crist said.

Crist pointed to his record of vetoing an abortion bill when he served as governor. He vowed that if he were to win again he would work to protect access to reproductive healthcare.

“Some will be more impacted than others, those with less money, less resources , those in black and minority communities with less access to quality health care will undergo unsafe at home procedures that will potentially cost their their health or even their life,” Crist said.

Governor Ron DeSantis said he was disappointed by today’s ruling and said “the Florida Constitution does not include--and has never included--a right to kill an innocent unborn child.”

DeSantis vowed to appeal the ruling Thursday and ask the Supreme Court to “reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called the ruling “a win for women across the state.”

“As we’ve maintained, and the court now agrees, this extreme and dangerous ban attacking women violates the Florida Constitution and its privacy protections,” Fried said in a statement. “While today’s ruling is a victory to celebrate, we know Republicans will not stop their attacks on women.”

