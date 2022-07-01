Businesses discuss hurdles and safety concerns regarding Crawfordville Highway roadwork

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Fourth of July traffic is ramping up, the Florida Department of Transportation is urging drivers to slow down in construction zones on Crawfordville Highway.

FDOT reduced the speed limit to 35 mph at the south end of the project, from a point north of Linzy Store Road to north of Steve Moore Road.

The years-long project to widen Crawfordville Highway is expected to be complete in spring 2024, but earlier this year, the construction moved closer to businesses, impacting how customers reach them.

Elizabeth Vice, an employee at PhantaSea Day Spa at North Point Center, said it’s dangerous and difficult for customers to find them.

Vice said she would like to see a consistent speed limit throughout the construction zone, instead of it fluctuating between 35 to 45 mph, when drivers are used to the speed limit being 55 on that highway.

Vice said she would also like to see bigger signs put in along the highway so customers can find the businesses in the construction zone easier.

Jamie Scott, a tattoo artist inside Hitman Tattoo at the North Point Center, said she hopes the speed limit is lowered and a stop light is put in.

Scott said she’s seen too many wrecks when people are trying to exit or enter Crawfordville Highway to find businesses at North Point Center.

“If there’s trucks or bad weather, you can’t see to get out and people are flying down the highway. If there’s construction or a dip in the road, we’ve seen a couple of wrecks,” Scott said.

Scott and Vice said the pandemic and construction issues have been too much for some businesses in Crawfordville to handle.

“I’ve seen a couple of them no longer in business because of all the road widening, they don’t get the traffic because people don’t want to stop. It’s already bumper to bumper, traffic is really bad sometimes,” Scott said.

Scott and Vice said they can’t wait for the construction to be done and hopefully, some new safety measures will be put in place. In the meantime, they are staying positive and connected to customers, hoping to overcome the construction hurdles.

Other construction in Wakulla County includes the Jump Creek bridge culvert, which is anticipated to be complete in late summer 2022.

