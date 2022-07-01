Advertisement

Hamilton County school staff react to extension of federal school lunch waivers

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School districts across the country are taking a sigh of relief, after Congress extended school lunch waivers put in place at the start of the pandemic.

Those waivers were set to expire Thursday.

Now, they’ll be used to feed millions of children through the next school year.

But one Florida district says there are still challenges ahead.

The Hamilton County School District has the highest rate of hungry kids in all of Florida, according to No Kid Hungry, and 1/3 of children in the County are considered food insecure.

“We didn’t serve as many,” Food Services Director Ida Daniels said. “We probably served a third of what we used to serve during the COVID times.”

Daniels said she’s thankful Congress extended these waivers, but the fact that it didn’t get passed sooner means some kids are struggling now.

“They come every day, and that’s the first thing they want to do,” said Emily Lumpkin, summer program director for Hamilton County Schools. “They want to go to the lunchroom and get something to eat.”

Thursday was the last day of the district’s summer program, where students can count on breakfast and lunch every day.

“That meal is so important to them,” Lumpkin said.

Now that the program is ending, Lumpkin says she’s worried that some of the kids who participated might not know where their next meal is coming from.

“After this program ends, I’m very concerned about what they’re gonna do,” Lumpkin said.

Last year, the district provided meals throughout the summer, using buses to deliver them directly to students’ homes.

This was made possible by national legislation, giving more resources to schools to fight hunger during the pandemic.

But that federal program was set to expire and extended at the last minute, meaning schools like Hamilton County had to scale down their summer meal programs.

Now, students are left with a gap between the end of a month-long summer program and the start of a new school year.

“What Congress passed was a compromise,” Eleni Towns, associate director of No Kid Hungry, said.

Towns says No Kid Hungry sees the extension of waivers as a step in the right direction, but the legislation also comes with some changes.

It will no longer allow schools to feed all kids for free. Instead, some students will be charged full or reduced prices for meals based on their income.

Towns believes this means some students may not get the help they need.

“There are many families that face food insecurity that don’t qualify for programs,” she said.

If you’re a parent searching for free meals for your kid, you can text the word “FOOD” to 304304 to find the meal distribution site closest to you.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new law in Florida aims to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand by allowing local...
St. George Island beachgoers react to new Florida law allowing smoking ban
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
The Tallahassee Police Department said it has arrested two men, Dominick McBride (left) and...
2nd suspect arrested in Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting, TPD says
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked...
Shark attack reported in Taylor County, girl suffered serious injuries
Judge John Cooper offered a verbal ruling following Thursday's closing arguments.
Leon County judge to block Florida’s 15-week abortion law

Latest News

FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators and abortion right activists protest outside the Supreme...
Both sides weigh in on blocking of 15-week abortion ban in Florida
Governor, gubernatorial candidates weigh in on blocking of 15-week abortion ban
Governor, gubernatorial candidates weigh in on blocking of 15-week abortion ban
Andre McKenzie mugshot
Update: Andre McKenzie found guilty in California Street murder trial
Svitlana Jaronzynski describes what’s happening in her home country as unimaginable, but she is...
Ukrainian woman living in Tallahassee reacts as Russia renews strikes on capital