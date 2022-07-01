LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Independence Day weekend is here! It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.
Below, you’ll find a list of events happening in our area as communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia celebrate the Fourth of July.
TALLAHASSEE
Monday, July 4
- Celebrate America event at Tom Brown Park -- 443-557 Easterwood Dr., Tallahassee, Fla. 32311
- 7 to 10 p.m. -- includes live music and fireworks display
- Capital Jazz Trio will perform from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.
- Starting at 6 p.m.: StarMetro will offer free shuttle to the park from Koger Office Center (2020 Cap Circle SE)
- Vehicle access to park ends at 8:30 p.m.
- Day of information can be found on the city’s parks Twitter page
GADSDEN COUNTY
Monday, July 4
- Fourth of July Celebration at River Landing Park -- 269 River Landing Road, Chattahoochee, Fla. 32324
- Event starts at 2 p.m., fireworks start at dark
- 2 -3 p.m. = Live DJ
- 4 - 5:30 p.m. = Live DJ
- 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. = Steve Waldon Live Band
- 6:45 - 7:30 p.m. = Ira Daniels Band
- 7:45 to 8:50 p.m. = Billy Dean
- Event is free, parking on premises in addition to shuttles from downtown to the park
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Friday, July 1
- Eastpoint Freedom Festival -- 374 US-98, Eastpoint, Fla. 32328
- Starts at 5:30 p.m. -- fireworks at dark
Saturday, July 2
- Carrabelle Golf Cart Parade
- 5 to 7 p.m. -- fireworks at dark
- Lineup begins at 5 p.m. -- decorate your “vehicle” and celebrate!
- Find parade route at this link
Sunday, July 3
- Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration -- venue is the Apalachicola Riverfront Park, Water St., Apalachicola, Fla. 32320
- 6 to 10 p.m.
- Reserved tables on the docks available
Monday, July 4
- St. George Island Wet and Wild Golf Cart Parade
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Find the parade route here
- Firework display on the beach at night in Front of Blue Parrot restaurant -- 68 E Gorrie Dr, St George Island, Fla. 32328
JACKSON COUNTY
Sunday, July 3
- Marianna’s 12th Annual Independence Day Celebration on Main Street
- Celebration starts at 5 p.m., Andy Griggs & Bryan White concert at 7 p.m., fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.
- Activities include mechanical bull ride, food trucks, face painting, water slide & more kid-friendly activities, arts & crafts, etc.
WAKULLA COUNTY
Monday, July 4
- 48th Annual Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks
- Admission = $2 donation
- Event starts with Americana Parade downtown at 10 a.m.
- Live music, food and fireworks! See full schedule here
- Traffic info from deputies
- Shell Island Fishcamp celebration, 440 Shell Island Road, St. Marks, Fla.,
- 4 to 8 p.m., fireworks begin at desk
- Michael Miller Band will perform
MADISON COUNTY
- Lions Club presents 4th of July -- Lake Francis, Madison, Fla.
- 6 p.m.
- Event is free, includes live music & fireworks!
THOMASVILLE
Monday, July 4
- Fireworks at Remington Park, 45 Ben Grace Drive, Thomasville, Ga. 31792
- Event begins around 9 p.m.
- Personal fireworks and pets not allowed at the event. Golf carts not allowed on the grass or fields.
VALDOSTA
Monday, July 4
- VLPRA Fireworks Spectacular -- area of Norman Drive
- Begins around 9:15 to 9:30 p.m.
- Show is free -- people can watch on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18.
