LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Independence Day weekend is here! It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.

Below, you’ll find a list of events happening in our area as communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia celebrate the Fourth of July.

TALLAHASSEE

Monday, July 4

Celebrate America event at Tom Brown Park -- 443-557 Easterwood Dr., Tallahassee, Fla. 32311 7 to 10 p.m. -- includes live music and fireworks display Capital Jazz Trio will perform from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m.: StarMetro will offer free shuttle to the park from Koger Office Center (2020 Cap Circle SE) Vehicle access to park ends at 8:30 p.m. Day of information can be found on the city’s parks Twitter page



GADSDEN COUNTY

Monday, July 4

Fourth of July Celebration at River Landing Park -- 269 River Landing Road, Chattahoochee, Fla. 32324 Event starts at 2 p.m., fireworks start at dark 2 -3 p.m. = Live DJ 4 - 5:30 p.m. = Live DJ 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. = Steve Waldon Live Band 6:45 - 7:30 p.m. = Ira Daniels Band 7:45 to 8:50 p.m. = Billy Dean Event is free, parking on premises in addition to shuttles from downtown to the park



FRANKLIN COUNTY

Friday, July 1

Eastpoint Freedom Festival -- 374 US-98, Eastpoint, Fla. 32328 Starts at 5:30 p.m. -- fireworks at dark



Saturday, July 2

Carrabelle Golf Cart Parade 5 to 7 p.m. -- fireworks at dark Lineup begins at 5 p.m. -- decorate your “vehicle” and celebrate! Find parade route at this link



Sunday, July 3

Monday, July 4

St. George Island Wet and Wild Golf Cart Parade 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Find the parade route here

Firework display on the beach at night in Front of Blue Parrot restaurant -- 68 E Gorrie Dr, St George Island, Fla. 32328

JACKSON COUNTY

Sunday, July 3

Marianna’s 12th Annual Independence Day Celebration on Main Street Celebration starts at 5 p.m., Andy Griggs & Bryan White concert at 7 p.m., fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. Activities include mechanical bull ride, food trucks, face painting, water slide & more kid-friendly activities, arts & crafts, etc.



WAKULLA COUNTY

Monday, July 4

MADISON COUNTY

Lions Club presents 4th of July -- Lake Francis, Madison, Fla. 6 p.m. Event is free, includes live music & fireworks!



THOMASVILLE

Monday, July 4

Fireworks at Remington Park, 45 Ben Grace Drive, Thomasville, Ga. 31792 Event begins around 9 p.m. Personal fireworks and pets not allowed at the event. Golf carts not allowed on the grass or fields.



VALDOSTA

Monday, July 4

VLPRA Fireworks Spectacular -- area of Norman Drive Begins around 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. Show is free -- people can watch on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18.



