LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Independence Day weekend is here! It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks.

Below, you’ll find a list of events happening in our area as communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia celebrate the Fourth of July.

TALLAHASSEE

Monday, July 4

  • Celebrate America event at Tom Brown Park -- 443-557 Easterwood Dr., Tallahassee, Fla. 32311
    • 7 to 10 p.m. -- includes live music and fireworks display
    • Capital Jazz Trio will perform from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.
    • Starting at 6 p.m.: StarMetro will offer free shuttle to the park from Koger Office Center (2020 Cap Circle SE)
    • Vehicle access to park ends at 8:30 p.m.
    • Day of information can be found on the city’s parks Twitter page

GADSDEN COUNTY

Monday, July 4

  • Fourth of July Celebration at River Landing Park -- 269 River Landing Road, Chattahoochee, Fla. 32324
    • Event starts at 2 p.m., fireworks start at dark
      • 2 -3 p.m. = Live DJ
      • 4 - 5:30 p.m. = Live DJ
      • 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. = Steve Waldon Live Band
      • 6:45 - 7:30 p.m. = Ira Daniels Band
      • 7:45 to 8:50 p.m. = Billy Dean
    • Event is free, parking on premises in addition to shuttles from downtown to the park

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

  • Carrabelle Golf Cart Parade
    • 5 to 7 p.m. -- fireworks at dark
    • Lineup begins at 5 p.m. -- decorate your “vehicle” and celebrate!
    • Find parade route at this link

Sunday, July 3

Monday, July 4

  • St. George Island Wet and Wild Golf Cart Parade
  • Firework display on the beach at night in Front of Blue Parrot restaurant -- 68 E Gorrie Dr, St George Island, Fla. 32328

JACKSON COUNTY

Sunday, July 3

  • Marianna’s 12th Annual Independence Day Celebration on Main Street
    • Celebration starts at 5 p.m., Andy Griggs & Bryan White concert at 7 p.m., fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.
    • Activities include mechanical bull ride, food trucks, face painting, water slide & more kid-friendly activities, arts & crafts, etc.

WAKULLA COUNTY

Monday, July 4

MADISON COUNTY

  • Lions Club presents 4th of July -- Lake Francis, Madison, Fla.
    • 6 p.m.
    • Event is free, includes live music & fireworks!

THOMASVILLE

Monday, July 4

  • Fireworks at Remington Park, 45 Ben Grace Drive, Thomasville, Ga. 31792

VALDOSTA

Monday, July 4

  • VLPRA Fireworks Spectacular -- area of Norman Drive
    • Begins around 9:15 to 9:30 p.m.
    • Show is free -- people can watch on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18.

