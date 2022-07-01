Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: July 1, 2022

Throughout hurricane season, meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives his thoughts on the tropics with a deep dive blog-style post on Facebook.

#TropicalThoughts Friday July 1, 2022 - Early Morning Edition:

This morning the satellite imagery shows a healthy system getting awfully close to looking like a full-blown tropical storm. But as of 5am we are still calling it Potential Tropical Cyclone TWO.

Today, Central America is in the way. If it doesn’t get the upgrade before it gets there, it may have to wait until it gets out to the other side before the upgrade comes.

It’s still never going to be any impact to the US. But it feels like we’ve been so invested in the development of this system, so I’ll keep updating this post as that system continues to evolve.

The energy in the W Gulf is enhancing rain chances along the TX Coast. That’s what it’s going to keep doing.

And that third piece of energy in the Atlantic on the other side of the Windward Islands still doesn’t look like there’s much that’s going to develop with that one. But I’ll keep an eye on it.

