Advertisement

Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears

Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.
Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some people should take a close look at their onions before grilling this holiday weekend.

A&M Farms of Georgia announced a voluntary, limited recall of its whole Vidalia onions due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall comes after the company detected listeria on a single pack line.

Consumer can spot the recalled Vidalias by the purchase location and the PLU sticker located on the skin: PLU no. 4159, Little Bear brand, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The items in question were sold in bulk in late June at Wegmans stores in the Rochester area, New York, in Massachusetts, and at the Erie West and Erie Peach Street Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania.

The onions were also sold in bulk at Publix stores throughout Florida and in Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee and Walton counties in Georgia.

Consumers are advised to return the onions to the place of purchase for a refund.

Among the potential symptoms of listeria are fever, headaches, and abdominal pain.

Sam’s Club in North Carolina said it destroyed all 6-pound bags of the recalled onions in North Carolina before they were sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report

Most Read

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked...
Shark attack reported in Taylor County, girl suffered serious injuries
Judge John Cooper offered a verbal ruling following Thursday's closing arguments.
Leon County judge to block Florida’s 15-week abortion law
A new law in Florida aims to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand by allowing local...
St. George Island beachgoers react to new Florida law allowing smoking ban
Andre McKenzie was found guilty of murder in a California Street shooting that occurred on June...
Update: Andre McKenzie found guilty in California Street murder trial
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court
Flags affirming LGBTQ identity dress the fencing surrounding the Stonewall National Monument,...
Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Pre-pandemic-sized crowds descend on US airports for holiday
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked...
Shark attack reported in Taylor County, girl suffered serious injuries
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region