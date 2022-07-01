Sweltering Summer: 23 days in June were above normal temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The month of June brought dangerous and record-setting heat to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Here’s a breakdown of how it played out:

23 out of the 30 days brought above-normal temperatures.

29 out of the 30 days featured temperatures over 90 degrees.

Two all-time daily Tallahassee records were set on the 23rd and 24th of 103 and 104, respectively.