Sweltering Summer: 23 days in June were above normal temperatures

Daily High Temperatures - June
Daily High Temperatures - June(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The month of June brought dangerous and record-setting heat to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Here’s a breakdown of how it played out:

  • 23 out of the 30 days brought above-normal temperatures.
  • 29 out of the 30 days featured temperatures over 90 degrees.
  • Two all-time daily Tallahassee records were set on the 23rd and 24th of 103 and 104, respectively.
  • On the 24th, the high temperature came 1 degree shy of the highest-ever recorded temperature in Tallahassee of 105.

Here’s to a cooler July!

