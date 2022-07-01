Sweltering Summer: 23 days in June were above normal temperatures
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The month of June brought dangerous and record-setting heat to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Here’s a breakdown of how it played out:
- 23 out of the 30 days brought above-normal temperatures.
- 29 out of the 30 days featured temperatures over 90 degrees.
- Two all-time daily Tallahassee records were set on the 23rd and 24th of 103 and 104, respectively.
- On the 24th, the high temperature came 1 degree shy of the highest-ever recorded temperature in Tallahassee of 105.
Here’s to a cooler July!
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.