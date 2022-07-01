Tallahassee Fire Department responds to 2 overnight fires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two fires early Friday, one at Bannerman Crossings Shopping Center and another off Whippoorwill Drive, according to a press release.

Firefighters found a golf cart on fire at Bannerman Crossings around 1:20 a.m. The release says the fire started to damage a building, but firefighters extinguished it quickly and stopped it from spreading into the business.

No injuries or major damage to the buildings were reported in that fire.

TFD and the Lake Talquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire off Whippoorwill Drive around 3 a.m. The press release says the home was fully involved, and crews were on scene for several hours. The home was considered a total loss.

“It is unclear if anyone was residing in the home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries,” the release says.

TFD and Florida’s Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations are investigating the cause of the Whippoorwill Drive fire.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.