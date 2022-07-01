Advertisement

Thomasville acting teacher charged with sexual assault vs. minor released on bond

Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and drugs to a minor in order to coerce her into having sex with him, according to the sheriff’s office.(Thomas County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomasville acting teacher and gymnastics coach who was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor, rape and sexual assault was released from the Thomas County Jail on Thursday.

Ryan Carr, who moved to Thomasville in 2019 after working as a stuntman in Hollywood, was granted a $50,000 bond, court records indicate. As a condition of his release, he cannot stay in the state of Georgia, but instead must return to North Carolina, where his parents live.

The 37-year-old was arrested on those charges back in May. Carr was a teacher at the Young Actors Conservatory, which was a venture of Thomasville on Stage and Company. He also coached gymnastics briefly at the Thomasville YMCA. He has not been employed there since 2020.

