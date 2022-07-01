Thomasville acting teacher charged with sexual assault vs. minor released on bond

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomasville acting teacher and gymnastics coach who was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a minor, rape and sexual assault was released from the Thomas County Jail on Thursday.

Ryan Carr, who moved to Thomasville in 2019 after working as a stuntman in Hollywood, was granted a $50,000 bond, court records indicate. As a condition of his release, he cannot stay in the state of Georgia, but instead must return to North Carolina, where his parents live.

The 37-year-old was arrested on those charges back in May. Carr was a teacher at the Young Actors Conservatory, which was a venture of Thomasville on Stage and Company. He also coached gymnastics briefly at the Thomasville YMCA. He has not been employed there since 2020.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.