University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management

By Staci Inez
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University Courtyard Apartment Complex is leaving residents frustrated after they said a water heater fell through two floors, causing flooding and severe water damage.

Avery Evans, one of the residents at the Tallahassee apartment complex on South Adams Street, said a water heater fell from the third floor, through the second floor, and into his first-floor apartment around 1 a.m. Monday morning. “I just heard a big ‘old boom noise,” Evans said.

According to residents, the leasing staff provided minimal support, and residents were out of power for three days with no place to stay. “There is mold. There is mildew,” Evans said. He said he slept in his car the night of the incident, and as a college student, he had to ask for money to get a hotel stay.

“I come into the living room, and I see water,” Evans said. “I see puddles, water coming from the ceilings, the fans, the kitchen, the laundry room, the other side of the apartment.”

There was a sign on the leasing office door Thursday with the following message: “OFFICE IS CLOSED DUE TO EMERGENCY.”

“They told us ‘there’s nothing we can do.’” Evans said in reference to the leasing staff.

Friedman Real Estate is listed as the neighborhood property management team. WCTV reached out to the company, but did not get a response about the issue.

