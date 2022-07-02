Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already going Saturday morning along some coastal areas - mainly in Franklin and Taylor counties.

9:54 AM: We already have an early start to the showers and storms Saturday morning - mainly along the coast with some showers getting close to the Apalachicola River. Expect coverage to increase through the day. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/nBM4nWlhm6 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) July 2, 2022

The rain and storms are forecast to spread in coverage inland throughout the afternoon and early evening hours as daytime heating increases and small-scale boundaries develop. Rain odds will be at 70% with highs in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast but drop to 50-50 for the Fourth of July. Regardless, rain and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the evening hours when fireworks and festivities will be underway. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App to access local radar.

A ridge of high pressure higher in the atmosphere is forecast to build in the Southeast U.S. by Tuesday. This will aid in the lower odds in showers and thunderstorms mid to late week. But, with ample moisture still around, the rain chances will not be eliminated. Highs late week will increase to the middle 90s for inland locations.

