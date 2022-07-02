Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 2

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already going Saturday morning along some coastal areas - mainly in Franklin and Taylor counties.

The rain and storms are forecast to spread in coverage inland throughout the afternoon and early evening hours as daytime heating increases and small-scale boundaries develop. Rain odds will be at 70% with highs in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast but drop to 50-50 for the Fourth of July. Regardless, rain and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the evening hours when fireworks and festivities will be underway. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App to access local radar.

A ridge of high pressure higher in the atmosphere is forecast to build in the Southeast U.S. by Tuesday. This will aid in the lower odds in showers and thunderstorms mid to late week. But, with ample moisture still around, the rain chances will not be eliminated. Highs late week will increase to the middle 90s for inland locations.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addison Bethea (right) in her hospital bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Her brother,...
Taylor Co. shark attack victim identified, family says she’s in good spirits
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Two Females Found Dead at a Home in Gadsden County
Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream
According to residents, a water heater fell through two floors at the University Courtyard...
University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management
Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to 2 overnight fires

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, July 2
Josh's July 4th weekend forecast
Josh’s 4th of July Weekend Forecast: July 1, 2022
Daily High Temperatures - June
Sweltering Summer: 23 days in June were above normal temperatures
Rob's Tropical Thoughts
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: July 1, 2022